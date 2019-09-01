Milkmen Tally One Run, Not Enough against AirHogs

The Texas AirHogs stalled Milkmen scoring for a second night. Milwaukee went hitless until the eighth inning, when Garrett Copeland got his 19th double of the year, which resulted to be the only hit.

Riley Pittman scored the Milkmen's only run off a balk in the eighth inning. Milwaukee finished with two men left on base and drawing two walks.

Milkmen starter, Jordan Kraus, took the loss on the night. He pitched 6 1/3 innings, allowing 7 hits, 3 runs, 2 walks and 5 strikeouts.

Milwaukee (37-62) close out the season against the AirHogs (28-71) at Routine Field on Labor Day September 2nd, with a 1:05 pm first pitch.

