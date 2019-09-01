RedHawks' Correll Prime Named AA Pointstreak Player of the Month for August

FARGO, N.D. - The American Association of Independent Professional Baseball and Pointstreak announced RedHawks first baseman Correlle Prime as the AA Player of the Month, for the month of August.

The Bradenton, FL native played in all 30 games in August with a .325 average, 41 hits, 25 runs and six home runs, with 29 RBIs.

"Correlle has been a huge RBI guy for us all year. Great teammate, big bat and brings his best every single day. He's makes things nice for me that I've been able to put his name on the lineup card every day. Congrats to Correlle for getting player of the month. Well deserved!" said RedHawks manager Jim Bennett.

Drafted in the 12th round by the Colorado Rockies in the 2012 MLB June Amateur Draft, Prime has played in the Rockies and Rangers farm systems. He was signed by the Texas AirHogs in 2018 and appeared in 79 games with a .279 average. Prime was signed by the RedHawks on May 21, 2019 after spending spring training with the Winnipeg Goldeyes. Correlle was named to the American Association All-Star roster in 2019, playing for the AA North team.

The F-M RedHawks continue the final regular season series with Cleburne as they get ready for the 2019 American Association Playoffs, which begin next Wednesday (September 4th), with locations and time to be determined.

