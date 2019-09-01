Deja Vu All over Again as RedHawks Win 4-3

September 1, 2019 - American Association (AA) - Fargo-Moorhead RedHawks News Release





FARGO, ND - For the second day in a row, the RedHawks topped the Railroaders, 4-3. The difference maker in tonight's game was a two-run home run down the left field line for Fargo-Moorhead's third baseman Joe Becht in the second inning. The win puts Fargo-Moorhead a half game ahead of St. Paul in the North Division with one regular season game left to play for the RedHawks and two remaining for the Saints.

Joe Filomeno got his first start of the year for the RedHawks and pitched only the first inning. In his three outs of work, Cleburne was able to score a run on two doubles to start off the game. Fargo-Moorhead scored three runs in the second inning on a Brian Olson RBI single and Becht's two-run home run - his second of the season - just inside the right field foul pole.

The RedHawks added one more run in the third inning on Devan Ahart's 64th RBI of the season. Taylor Bloye entered the game in relief in the third inning and earned the win in today's contest with four innings pitched, only three hits, one walk and two strikeouts.

For a while, it seemed the game would be an easy win for Fargo-Moorhead, but a two run home run off the bat of Angel Reyes in the seventh inning to pull the Railroaders back to within one run.

Cleburne threatened to tie the game with traffic on the basepaths and even had the go ahead run on first base in the ninth inning. But, Geoff Broussard was able to settle in and record the final three outs of the game and pick up his league leading 28th save of the season.

Today's victory puts Fargo-Moorhead a half game ahead of St. Paul for first place in the North Division. The Saints will play later tonight at Impact Field in Chicago against the Dogs.

The RedHawks will put a bow on the regular season tomorrow afternoon against Cleburne. First pitch is scheduled for 1 p.m.

