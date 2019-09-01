Canaries Edge Goldeyes

WINNIPEG, MB - The Winnipeg Goldeyes (56-43) lost 4-3 to the Sioux Falls Canaries at Shaw Park on Sunday afternoon.

Tied at 3-3 in the top of the seventh inning, Clint Coulter singled home Graham Low with the go-ahead run.

Canaries' reliever Will Solomon (5-6) pitched three and one-third scoreless innings to close out the game and picked up the win.

Goldeyes' starting pitcher Mitchell Lambson (13-4) took the loss, allowing four earned runs on 11 hits in eight innings. Lambson walked one and struck out four. Lambson finishes the season with 150.2 innings pitched, which is a new Goldeyes' single-season record. Lambson's 133 strikeouts this year rank third on the Goldeyes' single-season list.

Winnipeg took a 2-0 lead in the bottom of the first. Consecutive singles from Reggie Abercrombie, Kyle Martin, and Willy Garcia loaded the bases with one out. Dominic Ficociello lifted a sacrifice fly to centre that drove in Abercrombie with the game's first run. Jonathan Moroney followed with w two-out, RBI single to left.

Coulter hit an RBI single in the top of the fourth and the Canaries (38-61) tied the game in the fifth on a two-out, RBI double from Alay Lago.

Abercrombie put the Goldeyes ahead 3-2 in the bottom of the fifth with a solo home run to centre with on out. On the play, Abercrombie scored his 370th run in a Goldeyes' uniform, which tied Brian Duva for the franchise record.

Michael Hart tied the game at 3-3 in the top of the sixth with a one-out, solo home run to right.

Moroney finished with four hits. Cameron McVey pitched a scoreless inning in relief of Lambson.

