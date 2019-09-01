Canaries Edge Goldeyes
September 1, 2019 - American Association (AA) - Winnipeg Goldeyes News Release
WINNIPEG, MB - The Winnipeg Goldeyes (56-43) lost 4-3 to the Sioux Falls Canaries at Shaw Park on Sunday afternoon.
Tied at 3-3 in the top of the seventh inning, Clint Coulter singled home Graham Low with the go-ahead run.
Canaries' reliever Will Solomon (5-6) pitched three and one-third scoreless innings to close out the game and picked up the win.
Goldeyes' starting pitcher Mitchell Lambson (13-4) took the loss, allowing four earned runs on 11 hits in eight innings. Lambson walked one and struck out four. Lambson finishes the season with 150.2 innings pitched, which is a new Goldeyes' single-season record. Lambson's 133 strikeouts this year rank third on the Goldeyes' single-season list.
Winnipeg took a 2-0 lead in the bottom of the first. Consecutive singles from Reggie Abercrombie, Kyle Martin, and Willy Garcia loaded the bases with one out. Dominic Ficociello lifted a sacrifice fly to centre that drove in Abercrombie with the game's first run. Jonathan Moroney followed with w two-out, RBI single to left.
Coulter hit an RBI single in the top of the fourth and the Canaries (38-61) tied the game in the fifth on a two-out, RBI double from Alay Lago.
Abercrombie put the Goldeyes ahead 3-2 in the bottom of the fifth with a solo home run to centre with on out. On the play, Abercrombie scored his 370th run in a Goldeyes' uniform, which tied Brian Duva for the franchise record.
Michael Hart tied the game at 3-3 in the top of the sixth with a one-out, solo home run to right.
Moroney finished with four hits. Cameron McVey pitched a scoreless inning in relief of Lambson.
The Goldeyes close out the 2019 season on Monday afternoon at 1:05 p.m. Parker French (5-6, 5.45) takes on right-hander Alex Boshers (6-8, 5.92). Advance tickets are on sale now by visiting www.goldeyes.com/tickets or by visiting the box office at Shaw Park.
For information on 2019 season tickets, 10-game mini packs, and group tickets, call the Goldeyes' office at (204) 982-BASE, or visit the Goldeyes' official website at www.goldeyes.com.
• Discuss this story on the American Association message board...
American Association Stories from September 1, 2019
- Deja Vu All over Again as RedHawks Win 4-3 - Fargo-Moorhead RedHawks
- Milkmen Tally One Run, Not Enough against AirHogs - Milwaukee Milkmen
- Canaries Edge Goldeyes - Winnipeg Goldeyes
- Birds Snap Skid with Tight Win at Winnipeg - Sioux Falls Canaries
- Cleburne Drops One-Run Affair in Fargo - Cleburne Railroaders
- Snelten Garners Pitcher of the Month Honor - Chicago Dogs
- RedHawks' Correll Prime Named AA Pointstreak Player of the Month for August - Fargo-Moorhead RedHawks
- T-Bones Walk It off to a First Place Standing - Kansas City T-Bones
- X's Fall in Extra Inning Walk Off, Fall to Wild Card - Sioux City Explorers
- American Association Game Recaps - AA
The opinions expressed in this release are those of the organization issuing it, and do not necessarily reflect the thoughts or opinions of OurSports Central or its staff.