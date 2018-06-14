Snappers Fall in 3-2 Heartbreaker

Peoria, IL - The Beloit Snappers (31-35) led for most of Thursday's game but fell in heartbreaking fashion in the 11th inning by a score of 3-2.

After the Chiefs re-tied the game in the 10th, Chiefs Irving Lopez hit an RBI single with one out to score Jose Martinez from third with Nick Highberger pitching. For Highberger, it was his third loss of the season.

The game was scoreless until the sixth inning, when Snappers leadoff hitter Mickey McDonald hit an RBI single to score Hunter Hargrove.

The Chiefs would strike back in the bottom of the eighth. Martinez doubled home J.R. Davis. Neither team got anything going in the ninth to send it to extras.

Trace Loehr continued his blistering hot series, hitting an RBI double to center field in the 10th to score Austin Beck. However, the Chiefs Julio Rodriguez singled home Yariel Gonzalez on the first pitch of the inning to tie it again in the bottom half of the frame.

Snappers starter Wyatt Marks and Chiefs Alex Fagalde were engaged in a pitching duel early on. Marks went his season high in innings, going seven frames and racking up seven strikeouts without giving up a run. Fagalde was just as solid, surrendering just one run in six innings.

After Marks was Jesus Zambrano, who leads the team in wins at six. Zambrano struggled going three innings and allowing two runs and getting a blown save.

Logan Farrar notched a single in his first at bat in the second inning, extending his career-high hitting streak to 13 games. He has also hit in 14 of his last 15 games.

The Snappers hit into six double-plays, surpassing their previous season high of three. Five of the six were hit into by five different players.

After tonight, the Snappers have now hit at least one extra-base hit in 44 of their last 47 games. It was also just the Snappers 10th loss of the season when scoring first.

The Snappers took two of three against the Chiefs, still looking for their first three-game sweep of the season.

The Snappers will now head home for their last series before the All-Star break, a three-game series against the Clinton LumberKings. Starting game one for the Snappers on Friday will be right-hander Xavier Altamirano (3-3, 3.38).

Friday night's game is the Snappers First Responders Night at the ballpark. It is also a More For Your Money Friday. The Snappers have your Friday nights covered. We are offering 4 General Admission tickets, 4 hot dogs, 4 fountain soft drinks, cotton candy, and a box of popcorn for just $40. This deal is brought to you by your friends Sheena Hanson and John Berkley of Uncommon Cents Investing.

