OF Chandler Taylor transferred to Quad Cities

June 14, 2018 - Midwest League (MWL) - Quad Cities River Bandits News Release





The Quad Cities River Bandits, in conjunction with the Houston Astros, have announced the following changes to their roster on Thursday. Outfielder Chandler Taylor has been transferred to Quad Cities from the Gulf Coast League Astros. Outfielder Jake Meyers has been transferred from Quad Cities to Buies Creek (Advanced-A).

Addition:

OF Chandler Taylor has been transferred to Quad Cities from the Gulf Coast League Astros

Subtraction:

OF Jake Meyers has been transferred from Quad Cities to Buies Creek (Advanced-A)

Taylor was the Astros 10th round pick in this year's draft out of the University of Alabama. During his recently completed junior season in Tuscaloosa, Taylor batted .223 with a team-leading 13 home runs and 35 runs batted in. Taylor reached base at a .373 clip thanks to drawing a team-best 38 walks.

Meyers hit .302 with the River Bandits in 61 games. He collected 18 doubles, three triples, five home runs and drove in 22. The outfielder was in the top five among Midwest League hitters in doubles, extra-base hits, and total bases.

Taylor will wear #45 and is available for tonight's game against Clinton. The active roster remains at 25 players.

• Discuss this story on the Midwest League message board...





Midwest League Stories from June 14, 2018

The opinions expressed in this release are those of the organization issuing it, and do not necessarily reflect the thoughts or opinions of OurSports Central or its staff.