Dragons Partner with the Winery at Versailles for Annual Yoga in the Outfield Event

June 14, 2018 - Midwest League (MWL) - Dayton Dragons News Release





DAYTON, Ohio - "Yoga in the Outfield", presented by The Winery at Versailles, returns to Fifth Third Field on Thursday, August 9. The one-hour yoga class will be led by the founder of local yoga studio Ignite Yoga.

This event is perfect for yogis of all skill levels. The yoga class will be followed by wine sampling and mingling with fellow yogis. Gates will open at 5:30 PM with the class starting at 6 PM. The event will conclude at 9 PM.

Cost of admission is $20 when purchased in advance and $25 the day of the event. Tickets include a Dragons co-branded t-shirt with The Winery at Versailles and Ignite Yoga, Dragons hat, tickets to a Dragons game, complimentary drink ticket, as well as a raffle ticket for the chance to win some great prizes!

Tickets can be purchased at: daytondragons.com/yoga

About the Winery at Versailles: The Winery at Versailles has been operating since 1994 and has been located just outside of Versailles, Ohio, since 2002. Aside from a wine sampling during "Yoga in the Outfield", the Winery hosts other events during the year including wine pairings, ladies nights and other "fun" nights. The Winery also has a full kitchen and bistro to complete a full day of wine experiences.

About Ignite Yoga: Located in Centreville, Ignite Yoga offers classes seven days a week at various skill levels. The studio offers private and group sessions along with meditation and nutrition counseling.

Images from this story

• Discuss this story on the Midwest League message board...





Midwest League Stories from June 14, 2018

The opinions expressed in this release are those of the organization issuing it, and do not necessarily reflect the thoughts or opinions of OurSports Central or its staff.