Slachetka Gives River Dragons Win in OT

October 19, 2024 - Federal Prospects Hockey League (FPHL)

Columbus River Dragons News Release







MONROE, LA - Nolan Slachetka scored the game's only goal at 1:41 of overtime, an unassisted marker to give the Columbus River Dragons a win in the team's season opener on the road over the Monroe Moccasins Friday night.

Slachetka broke into the Monroe zone on a nice individual effort and was pulled down on his way to the net. He quickly popped back up onto his skates and fired a wrist shot past Moccasins goaltender Sean Kuhn for the game's only marker.

Both teams battled through a scoreless 60 minutes, with quality scoring chances going either way. Early in the first period River Dragons defenseman Brian Dunford made a sprawling stop to take away a point-blank opportunity for Monroe and keep the game scoreless.

River Dragons goaltender Sammy Bernard turned aside 18 Moccasins shots to earn his first shutout of the season and third as a pro. Notably, the River Dragons held Monroe to zero shots in the third period and overtime.

The same two teams will battle again Saturday night at 8 pm ET. Coverage will be carried through the River Dragons YouTube page @ColumbusRiverDragons starting at 7:45 pm.



