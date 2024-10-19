Hat Tricks Take Down Motor City, 6-2, in First of Season

October 19, 2024 - Federal Prospects Hockey League (FPHL)

DANBURY - The Hat Tricks picked up their first win of the 2024-25 season, 6-2, over the Motor City Rockers on Saturday night.

Danbury netted three unanswered goals two separate times in the game including the final three scores, and put up 62 shots to split the opening weekend series with Motor City. Forwards Corey Cunningham and Alexandr Gamzatov led the offense charge with two goals apiece to push their season totals to three through two games.

In a similar fashion to opening night, Motor City tallied the first goal of the game. Just over three minutes into the first frame, forward Eli Rivers ripped a shot from the right circle and forward Avery Smith cleaned up the shorthanded goal for the 1-0 lead. Danbury rookie forward Gaetano "Guy" DeLonge answered at 11:15, with his first goal as a Hat Trick. DeLonge took the rebound from rookie forward Eric Linell's slot shot and lifted it over the left pad of Rockers netminder Ricardo Gonzalez.

Danbury tallied 27 shots in the first period, the most allowed in single period by the Rockers in their history.

At 5:39 of the second, Gamzatov gave Danbury the lead with his second goal in as many nights. Later on, another rookie joined in on the party. Forward Vadim Frolov snatched his first professional goal after potting a rebound just outside the crease to push the lead to 3-1. However, just three minutes later, at 15:44, Rivers added his second point of the night, this time a goal, over the left pad of McCollum to cut the deficit to one.

2:36 into the third period, Cunningham, assisted by Ruiz and Ratcliffe, found a free puck in the low slot and tucked it home to extend Danbury's lead back to two. Later in the third, Cunningham scored his second goal of the night, once again being set up by Ruiz and Ratcliffe to add some cushion at 5-2. A minute later, Gamzatov buried his third of the season and second of the contest to put the game out of reach.

The Hat Tricks finish up a three-game homestead to start the season on Friday, Oct. 25 against the defending Commissioner's Cup Champion Binghamton Black Bears. The puck drops at 7:30 p.m.

