Sea Wolves Respond with Their First Win

October 19, 2024 - Federal Prospects Hockey League (FPHL)

Baton Rouge Zydeco News Release







After a game where the Sea Wolves were outplayed in every facet, they came out to the Raising Cane's River Center on Friday night and played a very good, structured hockey game to pull out their first win of the season.

The first period was scoreless until the 19:20 mark when Matt Stoia was one on one with Zydeco goaltender Breandan Colgan and roofed a backhander under the bar to give the Sea Wolves a 1-0 through one period.

The Zydeco came back in the 2nd period after a not so sharp 1stperiod and peppered Greg Hussey. 17 shots on net in the second period and the only one that got by Hussey was a redirect off ofDeclan Coway parked at the top of the crease to tie the game at one.

The third period was the most consistent play for both teams as each traded chances with the goaltending standing strong. The Sea Wolves broke the tie with 9:03 left to play on a Keller breakaway from the tops of the circles.

However, the Zydeco would answer back in the form of Dmitry Kuznetsov. The former Sea Wolves player caught a pass on a Tyler Larwood wrap around attempt and found a gaping cage to tie the game at two with 6:50 remaining in regulation.

The revenge of players against their former team continued as Curtis Hansen potted the eventual game winning goal for the Sea Wolves just 1:02 after the Zydeco had tied it.

Greg Hussey bounced back with a great performance in goal stopping 34/36 shots. Breandan Colgan's debut in a Zydeco sweater saw him make 26 saves on 29 shots on goal.

The Zydeco fall to 1-1 on the season, and look to get back to their winning ways on Sunday when they host the Monroe Moccasins at 3:05pm Central Time. We hope you can join us at the River Center, or follow along on our live broadcast through YouTube and WBRZ.

• Discuss this story on the Federal Prospects Hockey League message board...





Federal Prospects Hockey League Stories from October 19, 2024

The opinions expressed in this release are those of the organization issuing it, and do not necessarily reflect the thoughts or opinions of OurSports Central or its staff.