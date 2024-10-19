Rock Lobsters Romp Bobcats in Weekend Finale

October 19, 2024 - Federal Prospects Hockey League (FPHL)

Blue Ridge Bobcats News Release







WYTHEVILLE, VA,

The Blue Ridge Bobcats played before a packed house of nearly 2,000 on Pack the House Night at Hitachi Energy Arena, but were blitzed by the powerful offense of the Athens Rock Lobsters. After the two teams battled to an overtime result the previous night, Athens rolled to a 10-2 victory.

There were bright spots for Blue Ridge despite the result. Tristian Simm tipped home his first goal as a Bobcat late in the first, redirecting a wrist shot for Garrett Johnson all set up off a great individual effort from Andrew Uturo.

Yegor Ramanou scored his first North American professional goal, stuffing home a shot at the net mouth off a saucer feed from Devin Sanders just over a minute into the middle frame.

Hunter Virostek made his Bobcats debut in net, making 11 3rd period saves in relief of Connor Green.

The Bobcats return home Friday night for Slap Shot night against the Carolina Thunderbirds with puck drop slated for 7:30 PM. Tickets are available at the arena box office, by phone at 276-335-2100 or online at blueridgebobcats.com/tickets.

• Discuss this story on the Federal Prospects Hockey League message board...





Federal Prospects Hockey League Stories from October 19, 2024

The opinions expressed in this release are those of the organization issuing it, and do not necessarily reflect the thoughts or opinions of OurSports Central or its staff.