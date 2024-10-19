Black Bears Blank Venom on DVA Night

October 19, 2024 - Federal Prospects Hockey League (FPHL)

Binghamton Black Bears News Release







BINGHAMTON - The Black Bears and Venom clashed for the second time in as many days, with this meeting shifting to the Visions Veteran Memorial Arena. The Black Bears came into the game looking for their first-weekend sweep of the season. Binghamton's Austin Thompson would get the crowd on their feet early as he connected on his 4th goal of the weekend. It would be the only goal scored in the frame as the two sides skated off to their locker rooms with Binghamton hanging onto their thin lead.

The second period saw the home team erupt for 3 goals, the first of which came from the captain, Tyson Kirkby. The next goal would come off the stick of rookie Khaden Henry as he collected his first professional goal. The final tally of the frame was Blake Tosto depositing his 2nd of the season on the power play at the 5:51 mark. The period would end with the Venom taking a penalty that would carry over to the third.

The third saw the Black Bears tally their second power-play goal of the night as Kyle Stephan finished a sensational lone-man attack. The Black Bears would take this lead all the way to the final horn as this one sees them winning by a final of 5-0.

Connor McAnanama was sensational as he stopped all 23 shots he faced. His counterpart John Moriarty also had a strong performance stopping 45 of the 50 shots asked of him. The Black Bears get 5 goals, each from a different forward as 11 players collect points overall. The Black Bears are back in action next Friday as they travel to Danbury for a meeting with the Hat Tricks.

