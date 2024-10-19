River Dragons Top Moccasins 2-1

October 19, 2024 - Federal Prospects Hockey League (FPHL)

MONROE, LA - Alex Storjohann's goal with 12:28 left in the third period broke a 1-1 deadlock and propelled the Columbus River Dragons to a 2-1 win over the Monroe Moccasins on Saturday night.

After a scoreless first period, Monroe broke through first with a power play goal just 2:57 into the second off the stick of Mathias Tellstrom. Tellstrom one-timed a cross-ice pass just past the outstretched right pad of River Dragons goaltender Matt Petizian (26 saves) to make it 1-0.

Columbus found itself a man down several minutes later, but Jake Raleigh's shorthanded forecheck forced a turnover from Moccasin's goaltender Sean Kuhn in the right-wing corner. The puck came free in front of a wide-open net and Raleigh tucked it home for his first of the season at 10:55 for the unassisted marker, tying the game at 1-1.

That set the stage for Storjohann, who took a leave from Justin MacDonald at the side of the Moccasins net and fired a shot towards the goal from below the left circle. The puck caromed in off the inside of Kuhn's left pad and over the goal line for the game winner.

Despite a late rally from Monroe, Petizian and company shut the door to give Columbus its first regulation win of the season.

Next up for Columbus is the team's home opener on November 1 and 2 against the Mississippi Sea Wolves. Season tickets are on sale now through the team office at (706) 507-4625 and online at rdragons.com.

