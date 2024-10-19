Sea Wolves Take a Bite out of the Zydeco

October 19, 2024 - Federal Prospects Hockey League (FPHL)

The Sea Wolves returned to the Raising Cane's River Center to do battle with the Baton Rouge Zydeco one night after suffering defeat the night prior to open the season.

The first period saw the Sea Wolves show a totally different attitude as they controlled the pace of play despite a couple of opportunities for the Zydeco on the power play. After a waived off goal from Don Carter Jr the Sea Wolves turned up the pressure and found the back of the net past Breandan Colgan as Matt Stoia top shelved a rebound for a 1-0 lead that stood up through the first period.

The Zydeco managed to find a tying goal of their own in period two as Declan Conway deflected home a Jackson Bond shot past Gregg Hussey to tie it up.

A back and forth affair in the third saw the Sea Wolves Blake Keller score his first of the regular season at 9:57 before former Sea Wolf Dmitry Kuznetsov tied it up 3:13 later. Mississippi wasn't done however as 1:02 later Curtis Hansen found the back of the net for the Sea Wolves to give them their first win of the season.

Hussey stopped 34 of 36 for his first win as a Sea Wolf.

The Sea Wolves complete the three game road trip next Friday night here in Baton Rouge at 7:05pm! Follow along on Youtube and Mixlr!

