Rock Lobsters Win Their Fourth-Straight Game with 10-Goal Night

October 19, 2024 - Federal Prospects Hockey League (FPHL)

Athens Rock Lobsters News Release







WYTHEVILLE, Va. - The Athens Rock Lobster tremendous run continued Saturday night in the Hitachi Energy Arena, decimating the Blue Ridge Bobcats in a 10-2 win.

Five-different Rock Lobsters scored their first goals for the hockey club, starting with Riley Robertson; the six-foot-six defenseman finished off a cross-crease pass from Carter Shinkaruk at the 4:23 mark of the first period.

Less than two minutes later, Malik Johnson tallied his first goal of the year off of a pass from Orca Wiesblatt that was reminiscent of Shinkaruk's on Robertson's goal.

Later on in the period, Kayson Gallant extended his scoring streak to four games with a wrister in the high slot. Filip Virgili assisted on the score, another example of the combination of Gallant and Virgili in this campaign.

The next two goals belonged to the hosts, who got to within striking distance thanks to Tristan Simm and Egor Ramanau; the latter made it 3-2 early in the second period.

It was all Athens from then on out, with goals from Wiesblatt, Virgili, Garrett Milan and Brandon Picard putting the finishing touches on a huge win.

Wiesblatt was the star of the show, scoring two goals and dishing out assists on three more for a five-point contest.

The undefeated Rock Lobsters (3-1-0-0, 11 pts) return to action next week in Danville, Ill. to take on the Danville Dashers starting on Friday night at 8:05 p.m. ET.

