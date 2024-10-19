Forward Jonas Leas Joins Port Huron

October 19, 2024 - Federal Prospects Hockey League (FPHL)

The Port Huron Prowlers have announced the signing of forward Jonas Leas to a four-game PTO ahead of their game with the Carolina Thunderbirds. Leas played NCAA DIII hockey at two schools over the past three years.

The 24-year-old was in camp with the Hudson Valley Venom this fall and participated in their preseason exhibition against the Danbury Hat Tricks.

Last year was his final one at Morrisville State College where he dressed in 22 games and scored a power play goal while adding an assist. After the season, Leas signed with the Binghamton Black Bears where he appeared in one game.

Overall, the Whitehorse, Yukon native played 58 NCAA DIII games between Morrisville State and Elmira College and recorded nine points. He played juniors in the Ontario Junior Hockey League and Northern Ontario Junior Hockey League.

Leas and the Prowlers hit the ice against the Carolina Thunderbirds at 6:05 P.M. and tickets are available at phprowlers.com/tickets.

