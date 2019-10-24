Skarek Reassigned to Bridgeport

BRIDGEPORT, Conn. - The New York Islanders announced today that goaltender Jakub Skarek has been reassigned to the Bridgeport Sound Tigers (American Hockey League) from the Worcester Railers (ECHL). In addition, Linus Soderstrom has been reassigned to Worcester from Bridgeport.

Skarek, 19, has played two games with the Railers this season, winning both contests and recording a 1.42 goals-against-average and .941 save percentage. Last year, he went 6-8-7 with one shutout in 22 games for the Pelicans in the Finnish Elite League.

A native of Jihlava, Czech Republic, Skarek is in his first season in North America. Internationally, he has represented the Czech Republic at the 2017, 2018 and 2019 World Junior Championships, and won a gold medal at the 2017 Hlinka Gretzky Cup with a 1.92 goals-against-average and .930 save percentage.

Skarek was selected by the Islanders in the third round (#72) of the 2018 NHL Draft.

Soderstrom has not made an appearance with the Sound Tigers.

