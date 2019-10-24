Tampa Bay Lightning Reassign Defenseman Matthew Spencer to Syracuse Crunch

SYRACUSE, N.Y. - The Tampa Bay Lightning have reassigned defenseman Matthew Spencer to the Syracuse Crunch from the Orlando Solar Bears of the ECHL, vice president and general manager Julien BriseBois announced today. Additionally, the Lightning have reassigned defenseman Oleg Sosunov and forward Jimmy Huntington from the Crunch to the Solar Bears.

Spencer, 22, has skated in three games with Orlando this season. He played 11 games with the Crunch last season tallying one assist. The 6-foot-2, 206-pound blueliner also skated in 36 games with the Solar Bears last season earning two goals and 13 assists along with a plus-15 rating. The Guelph, Ontario native has skated in 51 career AHL games, all with the Crunch, tallying one goal and five assists. He has also appeared in 53 career ECHL contests with the Solar Bears and Adirondack Thunder earning four goals and 14 assists. Prior to his pro career, Spencer appeared in 251 career OHL games, all with the Peterborough Petes, posting 19 goals and 98 points to go along with 203 penalty minutes. Spencer was selected by the Lightning in the second round, 44th overall, at the 2015 NHL Draft.

Sosunov, 21, has played in one game with the Crunch this season. He appeared in 20 games with the Crunch last season recording one goal. He has also registered a goal and four assists in 17 games with the Solar Bears. Sosunov was selected by the Lightning in the sixth round, 178th overall, at the 2016 NHL Draft.

Huntington, 20, has appeared in four games with the Crunch this season. He skated in 66 contests with the Rimouski Oceanic of the QMJHL last season tallying 40 goals and 52 assists.

Huntington was signed as an undrafted free agent by the Lightning on March 1.

