Jones Scores on Power Play in Condors 2-1 Loss to Ontario

October 24, 2019 - American Hockey League (AHL) - Bakersfield Condors News Release





CONDORSTOWN, Calif. - The Bakersfield Condors (2-3-1; 5pts) led 1-0 after the opening frame, but fell 2-1 to the Ontario Reign (4-1-1; 9pts) on Wednesday at Mechanics Bank Arena. D Caleb Jones notched his first goal of the season in the loss. It was the 1,500th regular season game in Condors history across 22 seasons and three leagues.

FIRST PERIOD

CONDORS GOAL: D Caleb Jones (1st) point shot on the power play; Assists: McLeod, Haas; Time of goal: 10:12; BAK leads, 1-0

SHOTS: BAK- 18, ONT - 3

SECOND PERIOD

REIGN GOAL: F Matt Luff (1st) knocked in his own rebound; Unassisted; Time of goal: 16:58; Game tied, 1-1

REIGN GOAL: D Paul LaDue (1st) off a scramble in front; Assists: Kempe, Kupari; Time of goal: 17:26; ONT leads, 2-1

SHOTS: BAK - 8, ONT - 13

THIRD PERIOD

No scoring

SHOTS: BAK- 9, ONT - 10

QUICK HITS

THREE STARS: 1. LaDue (ONT) 2. Petersen (ONT) 3. Jones (BAK)

POWER PLAYS: BAK - 1/5; ONT - 0/3

SHOTS ON GOAL: BAK - 36; ONT - 26

GOALTENDERS: BAK - Wells (0-2-0; 26/24) ; ONT - Petersen (4-1-1; 36/35)

Tonight was the 1,500th game in Condors history (WCHL, ECHL, AHL) with the Condors owning a record of 685-652-163 (.511)

RW Josh Currie (318th game - AHL+ECHL) moved into fourth all-time in Condors franchise history for games played

C Gaetan Haas made his Condors debut and had an assist

Bakersfield is 4/10 on the PP over three games

C Colby Cave played in his 300th professional game

Scratches: Shane Starrett, Anthony Peluso, Vincent Desharnais, Michael Downing, Brad Malone

• Discuss this story on the American Hockey League message board...





American Hockey League Stories from October 24, 2019

The opinions expressed in this release are those of the organization issuing it, and do not necessarily reflect the thoughts or opinions of OurSports Central or its staff.