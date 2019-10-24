Petersen Limits Condors in 2-1 Reign Win

The Ontario Reign rode a 35-save effort from goaltender Cal Petersen to a 2-1 victory over the Bakersfield Condors on Wednesday evening. Forward Matt Luff and defenseman Paul LaDue each scored their first goal of the season in the win, as the Reign improved to 4-1-1 on the season

Date: October 23, 2019

Venue: Mechanics Bank Arena - Bakersfield, CA

ONT Record: (4-1-1-0)

BAK Record: (2-3-1-0)

1st 2nd 3rd OT/SO Final

ONT 0 2 0 -- 2

BAK 1 0 0 -- 1

Shots PP

ONT 26 0/3

BAK 36 1/6

Three Stars -

1. Paul LaDue (ONT)

2. Cal Petersen (ONT)

3. Caleb Jones (BAK)

W: Cal Petersen (4-1-1)

L: Dylan Wells (0-2-0)

Next Game: Friday, October 25, 2019 at San Diego - 7:00 PM @ Pechanga Arena San Diego

