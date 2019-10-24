Petersen Limits Condors in 2-1 Reign Win
October 24, 2019 - American Hockey League (AHL) - Ontario Reign News Release
The Ontario Reign rode a 35-save effort from goaltender Cal Petersen to a 2-1 victory over the Bakersfield Condors on Wednesday evening. Forward Matt Luff and defenseman Paul LaDue each scored their first goal of the season in the win, as the Reign improved to 4-1-1 on the season
Date: October 23, 2019
Venue: Mechanics Bank Arena - Bakersfield, CA
Box Score: http://bit.ly/ONTBAK1023BoxScore
Photos: http://bit.ly/ONTBAK1023Photos
Post-Game Quotes: http://bit.ly/ONTBAK1023PostGameQuotes
ONT Record: (4-1-1-0)
BAK Record: (2-3-1-0)
1st 2nd 3rd OT/SO Final
ONT 0 2 0 -- 2
BAK 1 0 0 -- 1
Shots PP
ONT 26 0/3
BAK 36 1/6
Three Stars -
1. Paul LaDue (ONT)
2. Cal Petersen (ONT)
3. Caleb Jones (BAK)
W: Cal Petersen (4-1-1)
L: Dylan Wells (0-2-0)
Next Game: Friday, October 25, 2019 at San Diego - 7:00 PM @ Pechanga Arena San Diego
- Petersen Limits Condors in 2-1 Reign Win - Ontario Reign
