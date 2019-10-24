Florida Panthers Recall D Riley Stillman from Thunderbirds
October 24, 2019 - American Hockey League (AHL) - Springfield Thunderbirds News Release
SUNRISE, Fla. - Florida Panthers President of Hockey Operations & General Manager Dale Tallon announced today that the Panthers have recalled defenseman Riley Stillman from the club's American Hockey League affiliate, the Springfield Thunderbirds (AHL).
Stillman, 21, has appeared in five games with Springfield, registering one assist. The 6-foot-1, 196-pound native of Peterborough, Ontario, made his NHL debut with the Panthers last season on February 26, 2019 against the Arizona Coyotes.
He was originally selected by Florida in the fourth round (114th overall) of the 2016 NHL Draft.
The Thunderbirds embark on another three-game weekend on Oct. 25-27 with a visit to Bridgeport on Friday (7:00 p.m.) before home tilts with Belleville on Saturday (7:05 p.m.) and Rochester on Sunday (5:05 p.m.).
For more ticket information or to become a 2019-20 Springfield Thunderbirds ticket package member, or to purchase single game tickets, call (413) 739-GOAL (4625) or visit www.SpringfieldThunderbirds.com.
Springfield Thunderbirds defenseman Riley Stillman
