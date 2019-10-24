Florida Panthers Recall D Riley Stillman from Thunderbirds

SUNRISE, Fla. - Florida Panthers President of Hockey Operations & General Manager Dale Tallon announced today that the Panthers have recalled defenseman Riley Stillman from the club's American Hockey League affiliate, the Springfield Thunderbirds (AHL).

Stillman, 21, has appeared in five games with Springfield, registering one assist. The 6-foot-1, 196-pound native of Peterborough, Ontario, made his NHL debut with the Panthers last season on February 26, 2019 against the Arizona Coyotes.

He was originally selected by Florida in the fourth round (114th overall) of the 2016 NHL Draft.

