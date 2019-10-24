Colorado Reassigns Defenseman Josh Anderson to Utah

October 24, 2019 - American Hockey League (AHL) - Colorado Eagles News Release





WINDSOR, CO. - The Colorado Eagles, proud AHL affiliate of the Colorado Avalanche, have announced that the team has reassigned defenseman Josh Anderson to the ECHL's Utah Grizzlies. Anderson has appeared in one game with the Eagles this season after posting seven points in 55 games with the Grizzlies during the 2018-19 campaign. The 21 year-old was selected by Colorado in the third round of the 2016 NHL Entry Draft.

The Eagles return to action when they host the San Jose Barracuda at the Budweiser Events Center on Friday, October 25th at 7:00pm MT.

Tickets for all regular season contests are on sale now and can be purchased at ColoradoEagles.com or by calling (970) 686-SHOT.

• Discuss this story on the American Hockey League message board...





American Hockey League Stories from October 24, 2019

The opinions expressed in this release are those of the organization issuing it, and do not necessarily reflect the thoughts or opinions of OurSports Central or its staff.