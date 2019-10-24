Ty Ronning Reassigned to Wolf Pack

October 24, 2019 - American Hockey League (AHL) - Hartford Wolf Pack News Release





HARTFORD, October 24, 2019: Hartford Wolf Pack general manager Chris Drury announced today that the parent New York Rangers have reassigned forward Ty Ronning to the Wolf Pack from its ECHL affiliate, the Maine Mariners.

Ronning, a second-year pro out of the Western Hockey League and seventh-round (201st overall) draft pick by the Rangers in 2016, has skated in four games this year with the Mariners and stands second on the team in goals and third in points, with 3-2-5. The 22-year-old, 5-9, 178-pound Scottsdale, Arizona native played 23 games with the Wolf Pack last season, scoring four goals and adding one assist for five points, and suited up for 25 contests with the Mariners, in which he totaled 12 goals and ten assists for 22 points.

TY RONNING'S AMATEUR AND PROFESSIONAL RECORD

Regular Season Playoffs

Year Team Lge. GP G A PTS PIM GP G A Pts. PIM

2013-14 Vancouver WHL 56 9 11 20 4 2 0 0 0 0

2014-15 Vancouver WHL 24 1 1 2 8 --- --- --- --- ---

2015-16 Vancouver WHL 67 31 28 59 18 --- --- --- --- ---

2016-17 Vancouver WHL 68 25 28 53 35 --- --- --- --- ---

Wolf Pack AHL 12 2 3 5 6 --- --- --- --- ---

2017-18 Vancouver WHL 70 61 23 84 47 7 1 6 7 2

Wolf Pack AHL 3 0 0 0 2 --- --- --- --- ---

2018-19 Wolf Pack AHL 23 4 1 5 10 --- --- --- --- ---

Maine ECHL 25 12 10 22 8 --- --- --- --- ---

2019-20 Maine ECHL 4 3 2 5 6

The Wolf Pack's next action is tomorrow night, Friday, October 25, when they host the Laval Rocket in a 7:15 PM game at the XL Center. Once again this season, Friday-night Wolf Pack home games feature $1 hot dogs and $2 beers through the start of the second period, presented by Nomads Adventure Quest.

Tickets for all 2019-20 Wolf Pack home games are on sale now at the Sunwave Gas & Power Ticket Office at the XL Center, on-line at www.hartfordwolfpack.com and by phone at (877) 522-8499. Tickets purchased in advance for kids 12 or younger start at just $10 each, and all tickets will have a $3 day-of-game increase.

To speak with a Wolf Pack representative about season or group tickets, or any of the Wolf Pack's many ticketing options, call (860) 722-9425. To visit the Wolf Pack on line, go to www.hartfordwolfpack.com.

• Discuss this story on the American Hockey League message board...





American Hockey League Stories from October 24, 2019

The opinions expressed in this release are those of the organization issuing it, and do not necessarily reflect the thoughts or opinions of OurSports Central or its staff.