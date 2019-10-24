Amerks Weekly

October 24, 2019 - American Hockey League (AHL) - Rochester Americans News Release





EARNING POINTS EARLY ON

Rochester has earned seven out of a possible 12 points overall through its first six games of the 2019-20 campaign. All but one have been one-goal games, including a pair of wins beyond regulation. The Amerks are just one of two teams (Texas Stars) in the AHL this season to appear in three games that have been decided in the extra session and are the only team having won one game in overtime as well as a shootout.

THOMPSON TORMENTING THE OPPOSITION

Despite being held off the scoresheet twice through the first six games of the season, Tage Thompson has totaled 17 points (11+6) over his last 17 games with the Amerks dating back to last season, including the two goals he scored in the first round of the 2019 Calder Cup Playoffs against the Toronto Marlies. More impressively, Thompson has scored nine goals in just 14 career regular-season games with Rochester, surpassing the total he set over a 30-game stint with the San Antonio Rampage during his rookie season in 2017-18. The third-year pro paces the Amerks in goals (3) and points (6) through his first six games of the season and ranks among the AHL's top 20 goal-scorers. Additionally, he's also tied for the league lead with 27 shots after putting up a team-high eight shots Saturday against Utica.

RED-HOT REMOND: THE SEQUEL

The start of the 2019-20 season is just a different chapter in the same story for veteran defenseman Zach Redmond, who's currently fifth amongst all AHL blueliners in scoring after averaging a point-per-game through his first five games of the season, including a four-game point streak to begin the campaign. The reigning Eddie Shore Award winner has collected six points (1+5) in his last 10 games dating back to last season. His four assists also tie him for fifth-most in the league among blueliners while his 17 shots rank seventh.

LUUKKONEN ASSIGNED TO ROCHESTER

The Buffalo Sabres reassigned rookie goaltender Ukko-Pekka Luukkonen to the Amerks earlier today. Buffalo's second-round pick (54th overall) in 2017, Luukkonen was named the Ontario Hockey League's Goaltender of the Year and Most Valuable Player for the 2018-19 season after posting a 38-11-2 record with a 2.50 goals-against average, a .920 save percentage and six shutouts in 53 games for the Sudbury Wolves. He led the OHL in wins, save percentage and shutouts while also setting a Sudbury franchise record for most wins in a season with 38. He made his pro debut with the Amerks back on April 14 of last season, stopping 32 saves in Rochester's season-ending 4-2 win at Belleville to pick up his first pro win.

WE MEET AGAIN

The oldest rivalry in the American Hockey League will be renewed in Rochester on Wednesday, Oct. 23 when the Amerks host the Hershey Bears at The Blue Cross Arena for the only time this season. The 7:05 p.m. contest will be the 457th all-time meeting between the league's two oldest teams and will be carried live on The Sports Leader AM 950/95.7 FM ESPN Rochester as well as AHLTV.

• Discuss this story on the American Hockey League message board...





American Hockey League Stories from October 24, 2019

The opinions expressed in this release are those of the organization issuing it, and do not necessarily reflect the thoughts or opinions of OurSports Central or its staff.