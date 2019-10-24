Canucks Loan Gaudette to the Comets; Eliot Reassigned to Kalamazoo

October 24, 2019 - American Hockey League (AHL) - Utica Comets News Release





Utica, N.Y. - Vancouver Canucks General Manager Jim Benning announced today that forward Adam Gaudette has been loaned to the Utica Comets.

Gaudette has appeared in three games with the Canucks this year, registering one point. The forward also appeared in 14 games with the Comets last season, collecting 11 points (5-6-11). The 2018 Hobey Baker Award winner scored his first professional goal and recorded three multi-point games in his short stint with Utica.

In a separate transaction, defenseman Mitch Eliot has been reassigned to the Kalamazoo Wings.

The 5-0-0-0 Comets are in action tomorrow night against the Binghamton Devils. Puck drop at the Adirondack Bank Center is at 7 p.m. Tickets are still available at the Box Office or online at www.empirestatetix.com.

• Discuss this story on the American Hockey League message board...





American Hockey League Stories from October 24, 2019

The opinions expressed in this release are those of the organization issuing it, and do not necessarily reflect the thoughts or opinions of OurSports Central or its staff.