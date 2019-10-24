Roadrunners, University of Arizona to Host Hockey Doubleheader

TUCSON, Ariz. - The Tucson Roadrunners, proud American Hockey League affiliate of the Arizona Coyotes, announced today that the club is offering a special ticket package ahead of the team's doubleheader with the University of Arizona Men's Club Hockey Team on Friday, November 8.

For just $30 fans will receive access to both games, starting with the U of A's game against Oklahoma taking place at Tucson Arena at 1 p.m.

Later that day the Roadrunners will take on the Stockton Heat, AHL affiliate of the Calgary Flames, for the first time this season at 7 p.m.

To purchase your ticket package, call 866-774-6253 or visit the team's office at 175 W. Broadway Blvd.

