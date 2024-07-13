Sixteen-Hit Offensive Outburst Lifts Somerset Over Erie

The Somerset Patriots were propelled by a 16 hit offensive explosion in their 10-3 victory over the Erie SeaWolves on Saturday night in game five of a six-game series at UPMC Park in Erie, PA. Eight different batters had a hit, while six different Patriots had multiple hits in the contest. Somerset's 16 hits marked their second highest total in a game this season, trailing only their 17 hits vs. BOW on 5/31. The Patriots went 8-for-16 (.500) with runners in scoring position, their best single-game mark this season.

RHP Luis Velasquez (1 IP, 1 R, 0 H, 2 BB, 3 K) fanned three batters in a hitless 1st. Pitching in an opener role, Velasquez made his first start of the season for Somerset, and second career start.

RHP Jesus Liranzo (1.2 IP, 0 R, 2 H, 0 BB, 3 K) earned his fourth win of the season. Over his last six appearances, Liranzo is 3-0 with only 1 ER in 7.2 IP with 13 K.

DH Elijah Dunham (3-for-4, HR, 3 RBI, 2 R, 2B, BB) clubbed a three-run homer in the 2nd inning as part of a three-hit day. Dunham, the reigning Eastern League Player of the Week, has hit safely in 18 of his last 19 games and reached base in 22 of his last 23. Dunham recorded his 15th multi-hit game of the season and sixth over his last 11 games. Saturday marked Dunham's third three-hit game of the season. Over his last 23 games since 6/13 @BNG, Dunham is slashing .355/.412/.688 with 6 HR, 21 RBI, 18 XBH, and 17 R. Since 6/13, Dunham leads the Eastern League in SLG (.688), H (33), 2B (11), XBH (18), and TB (64).

SS Alexander Vargas (2-for-3, 3 RBI, SB) matched a season high with 3 RBI in his first game off the IL since 6/27. In four games vs. Erie this season, Vargas is 8-for-16 (.500) with 7 RBI, including a pair of 3 RBI showcases. Saturday marked Vargas's sixth multi-hit performance this season with Somerset and third multi-RBI game.

2B Ben Cowles (3-for-6, 2 RBI, R, 2B, SB) got the scoring started with an RBI double in the 2nd inning as part of a three-hit night. The Yankees No. 29 prospect recorded his team-leading 23rd multi-hit performance of the season. Over his last nine games, Cowles is batting .389 with 2 HR, 10 RBI, and 6 R. Cowles' 91 total hits on the season rank first among all Yankees minor leaguers.

3B Tyler Hardman (2-for-6, RBI) gave Somerset a 2-0 lead with an RBI single in the 2nd inning, piecing together multiple hits for the sixth time this season. The Yankees No. 25 prospect has reached base in 11 of his last 12 games.

LF Aaron Palensky (1-for-5, 2 R) extended his on-base streak to 22 games, the longest by any Patriot this season. Over the on-base streak, which dates back to 6/2 vs. BOW, Palensky is batting .282 with a .345 OBP, 15 RBI, and 14 R. Palensky's on-base streak is the longest active streak in the Eastern League.

