Squirrels Swept by Senators in Saturday Doubleheader

July 13, 2024 - Eastern League (EL)

RICHMOND, Va. - The Richmond Flying Squirrels were swept in a doubleheader by the Harrisburg Senators on Saturday night at The Diamond, falling in Game 1, 4-2, before being shut out, 2-0, in the second game.

The Flying Squirrels (41-45, 7-9) saw their four-game winning streak snapped while the Senators (43-43, 5-12) closed their own seven-game losing slide with the wins.

Game 1

Win: Andry Lara (5-3)

Loss: Nick Sinacola (3-2)

Save: Carlos Romero (4)

TOG: 1:51

The Flying Squirrels fell behind early and had a late charge held off by the Senators in a 4-2 loss in Game 1 of Saturday's doubleheader.

The Senators took a 1-0 lead in the top of the first inning with an RBI infield single by Kevin Made. In the second, Paul Witt hit a three-run homer against Richmond starter Nick Sinacola (Loss, 3-2) to open a 4-0 lead for Harrisburg.

Harrisburg starter Andry Lara (Win, 5-3) held Richmond scoreless until the bottom of the sixth. Dilan Rosario led off the inning with a double and Carter Howell brought him in to score with a single, cutting the deficit to 4-1.

In the bottom of the seventh, pinch-hitter Alerick Soularie brought home a run with a groundout to close the score to 4-2, but Harrisburg reliever Carlos Romero (Save, 4) entered and struck out Rosario to end the game.

Wil Jensen pitched four scoreless innings out of the Richmond bullpen, striking out five.

Lara allowed one run over six innings in his start for the Senators.

Game 2

Win: Rodney Theophile (1-1)

Loss: Trevor McDonald (0-2)

Save: Jack Sinclair (1)

TOG: 1:45

Attendance: 6,922

The Flying Squirrels were held to three hits and were shut out by the Senators, 2-0, in the second game of Saturday's doubleheader.

In the top of the fourth inning, Andrew Pinckney reached on a walk by Richmond starter Trevor McDonald (Loss, 0-2) and scored the first run of the game on a double by C.J. Stubbs.

Cortland Lawson led off the fifth with a double and Cody Wilson followed with a double to bring him in to score, opening a 2-0 lead.

McDonald threw his longest outing of the season to date, allowing two runs on five hits over five innings with three strikeouts.

Harrisburg starter Rodney Theophile (Win, 1-1) pitched six scoreless innings, holding Richmond to two hits with two walks and five strikeouts.

The Flying Squirrels loaded the bases with one out in the bottom of the seventh, but Jack Sinclair (Save, 1) worked a strikeout and a lineout to end the game.

The homestand concludes on Sunday afternoon at The Diamond. Right-hander Will Bednar (0-0, 4.50) will start for Richmond countered by Harrisburg right-hander Michael Cuevas (2-9, 6.15). First pitch is scheduled for 1:35 p.m.

Sunday is Fairytale Funnville Day with a Youth Royal Cape giveaway for the first 1,000 kids ages 14 and younger presented by KidMed. Plus, Squirrel Tails Kids Club members are invited to play catch on the field from 12:45-1:05 p.m. Kids can run the bases postgame presented by Richmond Family Magazine.

