Yard Goats Fall 5-2 in Saturday Night Thriller

July 13, 2024 - Eastern League (EL)

Hartford CT - The Hartford Yard Goats ninth inning rally fell short in a 5-2 loss to the Portland Sea Dogs in front of a sellout crowd on Saturday night at Dunkin' Park. Hartford loaded the bases in the final frame, but settled for just one run on a wild pitch. It was a 2-1 game going to the eighth inning before the Sea Dogs added three more runs. Sea Dogs starter Isaac Coffey pitched five complete innings allowing no runs on three hits with no walks and six strikeouts. Hartford starter Carson Palmquist struck out five of the first six batters, and left a scoreless game when he departed in the fourth inning. Zach Kokoska cranked his team-leading 13th home run in the seventh inning while Sterlin Thompson extended his hitting streak to seven games.

Yard Goats starter Carson Palmquist struck out the side in the first inning and added two more strikeouts in the second inning. He allowed a pair of infield singles and recorded his sixth strikeout in the fourth inning before leaving the game. Sea Dogs DH Tyler Miller cracked a two-run double off reliever Alec Barger, scoring Kristian Campbell and Tyler McDonough giving Portland a 2-0 lead.

The Yard Goats bullpen retired 10 of 11 batters faced from the fourth through the seventh innings, including the side in order twice.

Hartford got on the board in the seventh inning when Zach Kokoska hit a deep solo home run to left field to cut the lead in half and make it a 2-1 game.

In the eighth inning, Sea Dogs first baseman Blaze Jordan hit a two-out two-RBI single into right field to clear the bases and bring home Kristian Campbell from third and Tyler McDonough from second to make it a 4-1 ballgame.

The Sea Dogs struck again in the ninth inning when Nick Decker hit a double to right-center field that brought home Tyler Miller from first making it a 5-1 ballgame.

In the ninth inning, the Yard Goats loaded the bases on three consecutive singles. Theo Denlinger then struck out the next two batters before throwing a wild pitch, allowing Sterlin Thompson to score and make it a 5-2 game. The right hander retired Zac Veen on a grounder to end the game.

The Yard Goats will continue the series against the Boston Red Sox affiliate, Portland Sea Dogs on Sunday afternoon July 14th (1:10), at Dunkin' Park. It's Kids Run The Bases Day!! RHP Jarrod Cande will start on the mound for the Yard Goats opposite RHP Hunter Dobbins who will start for the Sea Dogs. The game will be streamed live on MiLB.tv and broadcast on the free Audacity app.

WP: Isaac Coffey (6-2)

LP: Carson Palmquist (4-4)

Time: 2:45

