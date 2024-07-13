Moreno Dominant Again as Ponies Shut Out Fisher Cats for Eighth Straight Win

MANCHESTER, N.H. - The Binghamton Rumble Ponies (10-6, 45-38) shutout the New Hampshire Fisher Cats 4-0 on Saturday night at Delta Dental Stadium for their eighth straight win, all on the road (three at Hartford, five at New Hampshire). It is the second time Binghamton has won eight straight games this season. Luis Moreno (3-2) allowed just three hits over a season-high seven innings and combined with Cam Robinson for Binghamton's seventh shutout of the season, fifth since June 27, and second this week.

Jeremiah Jackson was at the center of Binghamton's offense. In the fourth inning, Jackson clobbered a two-run homer beyond the left field seats to put the Ponies up 2-0. Jackson is now tied with Ryan Clifford for the team-lead with 12 home runs. It was also his sixth career homer at Delta Dental Stadium in sixteen games played at the ballpark.

In the eighth inning, Alex Ramírez began the frame with a single to center. Rowdey Jordan and Kevin Parada followed by both drawing walks. That loaded the bases with none out for Jackson, who hit a ground ball to third. The throw home was errant, allowing two runs to score and extending the Ponies lead to 4-0.

Moreno tied a career-high going seven innings for the fourth time in his career. Over his last two starts, he has thrown 13 scoreless innings, with 11 strikeouts and only five walks. Robinson threw two perfect frames Saturday to finish out the game.

The Rumble Ponies head into the final game before the all-star break Sunday looking for their second six-game sweep in franchise history. First pitch is at 1:35 p.m. and the NYCM Insurance Pregame Show gets underway at 1:20 p.m. on the WNBF Rumble Ponies Radio Network.

POSTGAME NOTES: Kevin Parada singled in the fourth and reached base twice; he now has a five-game hitting streak and 14-game on-base streak...The Rumble Ponies are outscoring opponents 44-17 during this current eight-game winning streak...Binghamton's first eight-game winning streak this season was from May 2 - May 11 (three wins vs. Hartford, five wins at Portland)...The Rumble Ponies are 10-4 against the Fisher Cats this year, and 9-2 in Manchester.

