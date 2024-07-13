Wells Outduels Davenport, Reading Beats Akron, 1-0

July 13, 2024 - Eastern League (EL)

Akron RubberDucks right-hander Aaron Davenport pitched five innings for an eighth straight start, but the only hit he allowed was Reading first baseman Carson Taylor's fourth-inning homer, and left-hander Lachlan Wells pitched seven scoreless innings for a 1-0 Fightin Phils win in the fifth game of a six-game series at FirstEnergy Stadium Saturday night.

Turning Point

With two outs in the bottom of the fourth inning in a scoreless game, Taylor hit a 1-2 pitch from Davenport for a home run to right field - Taylor's 11th of the season, but just Davenport's fifth allowed this year.

Mound Presence

Davenport worked around a walk in each of the first two innings and had retired eight straight batters before Taylor's home run. After another walk, Davenport retired the final four batters he faced. He pitched five innings for an eighth straight start while striking out four batters. Right-hander Tyler Thornton pitched a perfect sixth inning with a strikeout. Right-hander Davis Sharpe allowed a hit in each of the seventh and eighth innings but induced a ground ball double play in the seventh and fielded a comeback grounder in the eighth, working two scoreless innings.

Duck Tales

Akron put a runner in scoring position only twice against Fightin Phils pitchers. Catcher Kody Huff hit a leadoff double in the second inning and stole third base, but Wells retired three straight hitters. In the ninth inning, right fielder Joe Lampe walked with two outs and stole second base against right-hander Andrew Schultz, but Huff grounded out to end the game.

Notebook

Aaron Bracho had an eighth-inning, pinch-hit single to extend his nine-game hitting streak (14-for-36)...In the second half, he has a .380 average, reaching base in each of his 12 games...Huff has seven hits in the series...In eight outings since June 18, Sharpe has not allowed an earned run - a span of 13 1/3 innings...Game Time: 2:10...Attendance: 7,178.

On the Pond

The RubberDucks conclude their series in Reading at 5:15 p.m. Sunday at FirstEnergy Stadium. Akron right-hander Tommy Mace (7-3, 3.59 ERA) is scheduled to face Fightin Phils left-hander Matt Osterberg (2-6, 6.32 ERA). The game broadcast is on 640 WHLO, the 640 WHLO iHeartRadio channel, and akronrubberducks.com, and available on Bally Live. Tickets for RubberDucks home games are available at akronrubberducks.com/tickets.

