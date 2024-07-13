"Locked" in Wells Leads Fightin Phils to Shutout Victory

July 13, 2024 - Eastern League (EL)

(Reading, PA) - Lachlan Wells provided the Reading Fightin Phils (5-12, 36-49) with seven-shutout innings in their 1-0 win over the Akron RubberDucks (13-4, 50-36) on Saturday night from FirstEnergy Stadium. With the win, Reading snaps a four-game losing streak and earns its first win of this week's series.

In total, Wells (W, 5-5) tossed seven innings, allowing no runs on just three hits. The lefty struck out three and issued one walk. He kept the Akron bats quiet over the course of the night with tons of soft contact.

On the other side, Aaron Davenport (L, 6-3) was nearly as flawless as Wells. He allowed just one run on one hit over five innings pitched. Davenport walked three and struck out four. Either pitchers' lone blemish of the night came in the bottom of the fourth inning when Carson Taylor launched his 11th home run of the season to right field to make it 1-0.

From there, Reading's pitching continued to shut it down. Cristian Hernandez relieved Wells in the eighth and tossed a scoreless frame, with one hit allowed and three strikeouts. Andrew Schultz (S, 2) pitched a scoreless ninth for Reading to lock down the Fightin Phils' first win of the series.

