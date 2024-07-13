Sea Dogs Strike Out 12 in 5-2 Win Over Hartford

July 13, 2024 - Eastern League (EL)

Hartford, Connecticut - The Portland Sea Dogs (10-5, 46-38) beat the Hartford Yard Goats (8-8, 46-38) 5-2 at Dunkin' Park on Saturday night. The Sea Dogs remain tied with the Somerset Patriots for first place in the Northeast Division of the Eastern League.

RHP Isaac Coffey fanned six batters in 5.0 shutout innings. He has struck out six batters in three of his last four starts and has only allowed three earned runs in his last 18.0 innings pitched. Tyler McDonough was the only Sea Dog to record a multi-hit game going 2-for-4 with two runs.

The Sea Dogs scored first in the top of the fourth inning, Kristian Campbell and Tyler McDonough hit back-to-back base hits then scored on a two-run double by Tyler Miller.

Zach Kokoska cut the Sea Dogs lead to one run after a solo homer in the bottom of the seventh inning, his 13th of the season.

Portland struck again in the top of the eighth inning courtesy of a two-run single by Blaze Jordan and the Sea Dogs led, 4-1.

In the top of the ninth inning, Nick Decker doubled to right field driving home Tyler Miller and the Sea Dogs continued to lead, 5-1.

The Yard Goats scored their final run in the bottom of the ninth inning. Following three consecutive singles by Hartford, Sterlin Thompson scored on a wild pitch thrown by Theo Denlinger and Portland held on to win, 5-2.

RHP Isaac Coffey (6-2, 3.71 ERA) earned the win tossing 5.0 shutout innings allowing three hits while striking out six. He did not issue a walk. LHP Carson Palmquist (4-4, 3.39 ERA) was given the loss pitching 3.1 innings allowing two runs on two hits while walking one and striking out six.

The Sea Dogs and Yard Goats play in the series finale tomorrow, Sunday July 14th at 1:10pm. Portland will send RHP Hunter Dobbins (6-2, 3.64 ERA) to the mound while RHP Jarrod Cande (5-6, 4.50 ERA) will start for Hartford.

