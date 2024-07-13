Senators Quite Richmond in Doubleheader Sweep

July 13, 2024 - Eastern League (EL)

Harrisburg Senators News Release







The Harrisburg Senators swept their doubleheader against the Richmond Flying Squirrels Saturday evening at The Diamond in Richmond. In game one, the Senators jumped out to the 4-0 lead thanks to a three-run home run off the bat of Paul Witt in the 2nd inning. Richmond scored single runs in the 6th and 7th innings but it was too little too late.

In game two, the Senators scored single runs in the 4th and 5th innings. Richmond loaded the bases with one out in the 7th but the Senators escaped with their 10th shutout win of the season.

THE BIG PLAYS

In game one, Paul Witt gave the Senators a 4-0 lead on a three-run home run in the 2nd inning.

In game two, Jack Sinclair worked out of a bases loaded jam with one out in the bottom of the 7th inning to preserve the 2-0 win.

FILIBUSTERS

Paul Witt hit his fourth home run of the season in the 2nd inning of game one... Andry Lara turned in a quality start in game one as he allowed just one run in six innings to earn the win... Carlos Romero secured the final out in game one to earn his fourth save of the season... Rodney Theophile retired the first seven batters he faced and tossed six shutout innings with five strikeouts to earn his first win with the Sens in game two... Cody Wilson went 2-for-3 with an RBI double in game two... Cortland Lawson went 2-for-3 with a double and a run scored in game two... Jack Sinclair earned his first save of the season by escaping a bases-loaded jam in game two... The Senators snapped their season-high seven-game losing streak and earned their third doubleheader sweep of the season.

ON THE DOCKET

The Senators and Richmond Flying Squirrels play the final game of their six-game series at The Diamond in Richmond at 1:35 Sunday. The game can be heard on 1400am, 96.5 FM & 95.3 FM, Sports Radio Harrisburg, beginning at 1:20 p.m.

• Discuss this story on the Eastern League message board...





Eastern League Stories from July 13, 2024

The opinions expressed in this release are those of the organization issuing it, and do not necessarily reflect the thoughts or opinions of OurSports Central or its staff.