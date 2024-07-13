Five Unearned Runs in Second Sink Erie
July 13, 2024 - Eastern League (EL)
Erie SeaWolves News Release
The SeaWolves (48-36) could not erase an early deficit in a 10-3 loss to Somerset (43-43).
Carlos Mendoza's throwing error in the second inning opened the floodgates for Somerset against Erie starter Wilkel Hernandez. Ben Cowles' two-out RBI double scored Aaron Palensky, who had reached on the error with one out. Tyler Hardman then singled home Cowles to make it 2-0. After a walk to Rafael Flores, Elijah Dunham blasted a three-run homer to make it 5-0. All five runs were unearned.
Erie got three runs back in the bottom of the second inning. Eliezer Alfonzo was hit by a pitch to begin the frame. Julio Rodriguez doubled him to third. Brady Allen then reached on a throwing error by the third baseman Hardman, which scored Alfonzo. Mendoza then scored Rodriguez with a double to make it 5-2. Later in the inning, Gage Workman drove home a run with a groundout to make it 5-3.
Somerset scored singular runs in the third and fourth innings on RBI singles by Alexander Vargas and J.C. Escarra. Hernandez departed the game after 3.2 innings trailing 7-3. He allowed seven total runs, two of which were earned, on nine hits. He struck out three and walked three.
Against Garrett Hill in the sixth, Vargas plated a pair on a two-run, bases-loaded single. Cowles then knocked in a run with his third hit of the game to make it 10-3.
Somerset held Erie to three runs on nine hits in a bullpen day. Jesus Liranzo (4-1) was credited with the win. He threw 1.2 innings scoreless. Hernandez (4-5) took the loss.
The series concludes on Sunday at 1:35 p.m. when Garrett Burhenn takes on Zach Messinger.
