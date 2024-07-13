Dixon Slams Baysox on Saturday Night

July 13, 2024 - Eastern League (EL)

CURVE, PA. - Brenden Dixon swatted the 50th Grand Slam in Altoona's franchise history to lead the Curve to a 4-1 win over the Bowie Baysox in front of 7,058 fans on Saturday night at Peoples Natural Gas Field.

With the game scoreless through six innings, the Curve picked up three straight hits to start the bottom of the seventh. Carter Bins started the rally with a single through the left side of the infield and after Tres Gonzalez and Jase Bowen each bunted their way aboard, Dixon smashed a 1-0 offering from Bowie right-hander Dan Hammer over the wall in right-center field to take a 4-0 lead. Dixon's fifth home run of the season was the second dramatic homer he's hit this summer after his walk-off three-run homer on June 15 against Erie.

After a scoreless eighth inning from Jack Carey, Bowie loaded the bases with nobody out to start the ninth inning. Luis Peralta entered and permitted an infield single to put the Baysox on the board for the first time before he came back to strike out TT Bowens for the first out in the inning. With the bases still loaded, Bowie's John Rhodes lifted a fly ball into foul ground down the right field line where Jase Bowen made a sliding catch and popped to his feet to throw out Frederick Bencosme at home for the 27th and final out of the game.

Scott Randall, who just arrived from High-A Greensboro, tossed a season-long four scoreless innings in his team debut, working around three hits with three strikeouts. Justin Meis followed him with three scoreless innings of his own, setting down nine straight hitters after he allowed a leadoff single in the fifth inning.

Yoyner Fajardo 's 23-game on-base streak came to an end with a 0-for-4 day at the plate. Altoona hitters picked up five hits, all of them by the five through eight hitters in the batting order.

Altoona wrap up their six-game series with the Bowie Baysox, Double-A affiliate of the Baltimore Orioles, on Sunday afternoon at 1:00 p.m. Peoples Natural Gas Field. Altoona will start RHP Chris Gau while the Baysox will counter with RHP Trace Bright.

Sunday's game can be seen live on SportsNet Pittsburgh and SportsNet Pittsburgh+ as well as on the Fly Altoona Curve Radio Network, flown by Contour Airlines.

