RubberDucks and State & Federal Communications Expand Partnership

April 7, 2025 - Eastern League (EL)

Akron RubberDucks News Release







(AKRON, OHIO) - The Akron RubberDucks and State & Federal Communications announce the expansion of their longstanding partnership.

As part of this continued partnership, State & Federal Communications will be presenting RubberDucks Opening Night at Canal Park on Tuesday, April 8. On Opening Night and all season long, fans can visit the newly named State & Federal Communications Guest Services behind home plate to pick up a gameday program, collect first visit pins and more.

"We are excited to continue our great partnership with State and Federal Communications," RubberDucks President and General Manager Jim Pfander said. "We are proud to work together not only on Opening Night, but to set up a great night on May 10 with our Women in Sports Panel and our Women's Sports Celebration game."

On May 10, the RubberDucks will be holding a Women in Sport Panel presented by State & Federal Communications in the Duck Club by Firestone at 1 p.m. Panelists include Fadi Hamdi from ESPN Cleveland, Holly Grober from the Mid-American Conference, Raven Payne from the Cleveland Charge and Monsters, and Christina Gunter from the RubberDucks. After the panel, fans can stick around for the RubberDucks Women's Sports Celebration game starting at 6:05 p.m.

"We are proud to be a partner with the RubberDucks as we continue to promote the City of Akron and support this wonderful asset," said State & Federal Communications President and CEO Elizabeth Bartz. "It is great for our woman-owned company to support the team, especially the Women in Sport day as we try to inspire more young women."

State & Federal Communications will also be the proud sponsor of the General Simon Perkins bobblehead giveaway to the first 1,000 fans on May 24. The General Simon Perkins bobblehead honors the founder of Akron and is a part of the Akron Bicentennial bobblehead series this season.

Fans can meet two great VIP's at Canal Park this summer thanks to State & Federal Communications, who will be the proud sponsor of the RubberDucks VIP appearances from Matt Doherty and Troy Smith.

Season tickets, flex ticket packages and single game tickets are on sale now by calling 855-97-QUACK or visiting akronrubberducks.com.

The Akron RubberDucks are the Double-A affiliate of the Cleveland Guardians. The RubberDucks season at Canal Park begins on Tuesday, April 8, 2025 against the Altoona Curve at 6:35 p.m.

Eastern League Stories from April 7, 2025

