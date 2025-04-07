Griff McGarry Named Eastern League Pitcher of the Week

April 7, 2025 - Eastern League (EL)

(Reading, PA) - Major League Baseball announced on Monday that Reading Fightin Phils Pitcher Griff McGarry was named the Eastern League Pitcher of the Week.

McGarry, 25, tossed four-perfect innings, while striking out eight batters in his first start of the 2025 season on Sunday against Portland. It was McGarry's first start since Aug. 26, 2023, when he was with Lehigh Valley (AAA). He pitched solely as a reliever in 2024 with the IronPigs and returned to Reading for the 2025 season as he transitioned back to a starter.

The San Francisco native's eight strikeouts were his most in a game since punching out 10 hitters at Altoona on July 21, 2023. McGarry was later named the Eastern League Pitcher for the month of July, 2023. This week's Pitcher of the Week honor is the first time McGarry's earned a Pitcher of the Week honor in his career and his first league honor since the July of 2023 Eastern League Pitcher of the Month selection.

McGarry was drafted by the Phillies in the fifth round of the 2021 draft out of Virginia. He split his first pro season in '21 with Clearwater (A) and Jersey Shore (A+). After making 12 starts with the BlueClaws in 2022, McGarry joined Reading later that season and shined with a 2.20 ERA across eight appearances. He was promoted to Lehigh Valley at the end of the 2022 season and made seven relief appearances with the IronPigs to finish the year.

Following a stint on the injured list to begin 2023, McGarry was assigned to Reading and posted an impressive 3.13 ERA over 13 starts. With the Fightin Phils that season, he struck out 74 hitters over 54.2 IP (12.18 SO/9.0 IP). The Phillies promoted McGarry to Lehigh Valley in August of 2023, but he made just three starts with the IronPigs. McGarry followed with 29 relief appearances with Lehigh Valley in 2024, posting a 4.70 ERA and striking out 40 hitters over 30.2 IP (11.74 SO/9.0 IP).

The Phillies invited McGarry to major league spring training this season and he pitched in the Spring Breakout Game for the Phillies on March 14. Following spring training, he was assigned to Reading to begin the season.

McGarry's Eastern League Pitcher of the Week honor is Reading's first league award this season. It's the first R-Phils weekly honor since Moises Chace was named Eastern League Pitcher of the Week on Sept. 2, 2024. Robinson Pina also collected to Eastern League Pitcher of the Week honors last season.

