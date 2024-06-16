Six Unanswered Runs Sink SeaWolves in Series Loss

Erie (33-28) allowed six unanswered runs to Altoona (24-39) in a 6-2 loss. Erie dropped the series with a fourth straight loss.

Both starting pitchers worked scoreless outings. Altoona's Thomas Harrington allowed one hit, a third-inning double to Brady Allen, over five frames. Erie's Austin Bergner allowed two hits and a walk over five scoreless. He struck out seven.

Erie was first to score in the sixth. With Ben Malgeri on first and two out, Hao-Yu Lee stroked an RBI triple against reliever J.C. Flowers. Lee then scored on a wild pitch, making it 2-0 Erie.

Calvin Coker took over for Erie in the sixth. Yoyner Fajardo began the inning with a walk. With two out, he stole second and scored on Dustin Peterson's RBI single. Sammy Siani then tied the game on a triple to score Peterson. RJ Petit entered and struck out Brenden Dixon to finish the inning.

Petit remained in for the seventh. With one out, Wyatt Hendrie singled. He stole second before Petit hit Kervin Pichardo with a pitch. Fajardo then singled home Hendrie to give the Curve a 3-2 lead. Joe Perez followed with his own RBI single, making it 4-2. Tsung Che Cheng pinch-ran for Perez. When he stole second, Eliezer Alfonzo made a throwing error which allowed Fajardo to score and Cheng to go to third. Cheng scored on Seth Beer's ground ball to Hao-Yu Lee, who could not throw the runner out at home, which made it 6-2.

Eddie Yean and Tyler Samaniego combined for 3.1 scoreless relief for Altoona to close the game.

Yean (5-1) earned the win while Petit (2-5) took the loss.

Erie begins a series with the Somerset Patriots at TD Bank Ballpark on Tuesday at 6:35. p.m.

