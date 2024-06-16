Hartford Beats Akron 1-0

June 16, 2024 - Eastern League (EL)

Akron RubberDucks News Release







The Hartford Yard Goats beat the Akron RubberDucks 1-0 in the series finale on Sunday afternoon at Dunkin' Park.

Turning Point

Hartford got the offense going in the bottom of the second. Yanquiel Fernandez opened the inning with a single before scoring from first on a double by Bladimir Restituyo to make it 1-0 Hartford.

Mound Presence

Jaime Arias settled in after allowing the run in second to only allow one Yard Goat to reach base the rest of the way. In total, the left-hander tossed six innings allowing one run on three hits while striking out four. Arias allowed just one run over 11 innings pitched against Hartford in two starts during the series. Trey Benton and Ross Carver each tossed a perfect inning of relief.

Duck Tales

Akron threatened with runners on first and second with two outs in the top of the fifth, but Hartford got a strikeout to end the inning. The RubberDucks once again looked to tie the game in the eighth when CJ Kayfus and Kahlil Watson each walked with two outs, but the Yard Goats once again got a big strikeout to end the inning.

Notebook

Akron starters combined to allow three runs over 38.1 innings in the series...All six games of the series were decided by one run with the deciding run in four of the six games coming in the eighth inning or later...Despite the loss, Akron remains a game behind Harrisburg for first place in the Eastern League Southwest Division with six games left in the first half...Game Time: 2:04...Attendance: 7,263.

On the Pond

The RubberDucks will have Monday off before opening a six-game series against the Binghamton Rumble Ponies at Canal Park on Tuesday, June 18 at 6:35 p.m. The game broadcast is on 640 WHLO, the 640 WHLO iHeartRadio channel, and akronrubberducks.com, and available on Bally Live. Tickets for all RubberDucks home games, are available at akronrubberducks.com/tickets.

• Discuss this story on the Eastern League message board...





Eastern League Stories from June 16, 2024

The opinions expressed in this release are those of the organization issuing it, and do not necessarily reflect the thoughts or opinions of OurSports Central or its staff.