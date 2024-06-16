Ragsdale Leads Squirrels Shutout in Series Finale

June 16, 2024 - Eastern League (EL)

MANCHESTER, N.H. - Carson Ragsdale struck out eight batters over six scoreless innings as the Richmond Flying Squirrels shut out the New Hampshire Fisher Cats, 5-0, on Sunday afternoon at Delta Dental Stadium.

The Flying Squirrels (30-33) took four-of-six in the road series against the Fisher Cats (28-35), including winning the final three games.

Ragsdale (Win, 3-3) tied his career high with six innings pitched, his longest outing since 2021. He allowed just one hit and walked two.

Kyle Cody worked through two innings with a pair of strikeouts and José Cruz struck out two in a scoreless ninth inning to end the game.

New Hampshire starter Michael Dominguez (Loss, 2-2) matched Ragsdale with four scoreless innings before allowing an RBI single to Will Wilson in the top of the fifth inning to give Richmond a 1-0 lead.

In the sixth, Jairo Pomares hit a solo home run, his third of the series. Against the Fisher Cats this week, Pomares hit .409 (9-for-22) with three homers, two doubles and eight RBIs.

Andy Thomas extended the Richmond lead to 2-0 in the seventh with an RBI single.

In the top of the eighth, a wild pitch allowed Christian Koss to score and Brandon Martorano added an RBI double to extend the advantage to 5-0.

It was the Flying Squirrels' ninth shutout win of the season, which is tied with the RubberDucks for the most in the Eastern League this season.

After a day off on Monday, the Flying Squirrels open a six-game road series against the Portland Sea Dogs on Tuesday night. Right-hander Nick Sinacola (1-1, 4.82) will start for Richmond. First pitch is scheduled for 6 p.m. at Hadlock Field.

Following the two-week road trip, the Flying Squirrels return to The Diamond to host a six-game series against the Somerset Patriots, Double-A affiliate of the New York Yankees, from June 25-30. Tickets are on sale online at SquirrelsBaseball.com/Tickets, by phone at 804-359-FUNN (3866) or in person at the Flying Squirrels ticket office.

