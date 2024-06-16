Senators Fall Behind Bowie, Can't Catch Up
June 16, 2024 - Eastern League (EL)
Harrisburg Senators News Release
The Harrisburg Senators fell to the Bowie Baysox 8-3 Sunday afternoon at FNB Field. Bowie took a 5-0 lead by scoring five runs in the 3rd inning, and the Senators chipped away at the lead by scoring three in the 4th inning to make it 5-3. The Senators were held scoreless after that while Bowie scored single runs in the 5th, 7th, and 9th innings to win 8-3.
THE BIG PLAY
In the 3rd inning with Bowie already leading 2-0, John Rhodes hit a three-run home run to cap off a five-run inning and give Bowie the 5-0 lead.
FILIBUSTERS
Dylan Crews went 1-for-5 and hit his fifth home run of the season to lead off the 4th inning... Jordy Barley went 2-for-4 with a two-run single... Trey Harris went 3-for-4 with a run scored... Andrew Pinckney went 2-for-4... Carlos Romero struck out four batters in 1.2 scoreless innings in relief... Michael Cuevas took the loss as he gave up three earned runs and struck out six in five innings... The Senators won the series four games to two, their sixth series win of the season.
ON THE DOCKET
The Senators and Hartford Yard Goats play game one of their six-game series at 6:30 p.m. Tuesday at FNB Field. The game can be heard on 1400am, 96.5 FM & 95.3 FM, Sports Radio Harrisburg, beginning at 6:15 p.m.
