Yard Goats Fire Combined Shutout in 1-0 Victory

June 16, 2024 - Eastern League (EL)

Hartford CT - The Yard Goats pitching staff tossed a combined shutout to lift Hartford past the RubberDucks 1-0 in front of a sellout crowd (7,263) on Sunday afternoon at Dunkin' Park. The Yard Goats won the series taking four of six games to remain in first place in the division ahead of the Portland Sea Dogs. Connor Van Scoyoc started on the mound for the Yard Goats tossing five scoreless innings, giving up four hits with one walk and three strikeouts. The Yard Goats bullpen pitched four innings allowing only one hit and three walks to 15 batters faced to close out the game. Bladimir Restituyo knocked in the game's only run in the bottom of the second inning with a double down the left field line, scoring Yanquiel Fernandez from first base.

The Yard Goats struck first in the second inning when Baldimir Restituyo hit an RBI double off RubberDucks starter Jaime Arias that brought Yanquiel Fernandez around from first to home making it 1-0.

Connor Van Scoyoc started on the mound for the Yard Goats tossing five complete scoreless innings giving up four hits with one walk and three strikeouts.

RubberDucks starting pitcher Jaime Arias pitched six full innings giving up one run on three hits with four strikeouts retiring 13 consecutive batters and 18 of 21 batters faced.

Hartford relievers Bryce McGowan, Alec Barger and Evan Shawver worked the sixth through eighth innings.

With the RubberDucks pressuring in the top of the eighth inning with two runners in scoring position with two outs, Jaden Hill entered the game for the Yard Goats striking out Alexfri Planez to end the inning and keep it a 1-0 ballgame.

Yard Goats closer Juan Mejia retired all three batters faced in the ninth inning to earn his third save in the 1-0 victory.

The Yard Goats will go for a road trip to Pennsylvania to play against the Washington Nationals affiliate, Harrisburg Senators on Tuesday night June 18th (6:30), at FNB Field. RHP Jarrod Cande will start for the Yard Goats. The game will be streamed live on MiLB.tv and broadcast on the free Audacity app.

WP: Connor Van Scoyoc (4-5)

LP: Jaime Arias (2-3)

Time: 2:04

