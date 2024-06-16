Hardman Homers As Patriots Drop Series Finale To Binghamton

June 16, 2024 - Eastern League (EL)

Somerset Patriots News Release









Tyler Hardman of the Somerset Patriots rounds the bases

(Somerset Patriots) Tyler Hardman of the Somerset Patriots rounds the bases(Somerset Patriots)

The Somerset Patriots fell to the Binghamton Rumble Ponies 7-2 on Father's Day in their series finale Sunday afternoon at Mirabito Stadium in Binghamton, NY. Sunday marked Somerset's fifth double-digit strikeout performance over the six-game set vs. Binghamton, where Patriots pitchers fanned 75 Rumble Ponies in 53 IP.

RHP Bailey Dees (5 IP, 4 R, 6 H H, 2 BB, 6 K) took the loss in his 13th start of the season. Dees's four runs allowed were his most in a game since his first start of the season on 4/6 vs. RIC. Over his last nine starts since 4/30 vs. NH, Dees has posted a 2.76 ERA with 50 K in 49 IP. Dees places 2nd in the Eastern League with 74 K on the season, while his 67.2 IP is T-5th.

RHP Danny Watson (1.2 IP, 0 R, 1 H 0 BB, 2 K) fanned two in 1.2 shutout IP of relief. Watson is yet to allow an earned run over five appearances spanning 4.2 IP with 4 K since being activated off the Patriots injured list on 5/31.

1B Tyler Hardman (2-for-3, HR, 2 RBI, R) launched a two-run homer in the 6th inning, representing the Patriots only scoring of the afternoon. Upon his activation and assignment to Double-A Somerset on 6/13, Hardman has recorded multiple hits in each of his first three games back with the Patriots, going 6-for-11 with 1 HR, 4 RBI, and 4 R over that span. The Yankees No. 25 prospect bashed 26 HR in 77 games with Somerset last season before going down with injury. Despite missing the last six weeks of the season, his 26 HR led the Eastern League in 2023 and placed 2nd in the Yankees organization. Over Hardman's last 46 games with Somerset dating back to 6/1/23, he's batting .265/.369/.600 with 19 HR, 40 RBI, and 40 R.

3B Jordan Groshans (1-for-3) extended his hit-streak to nine games, the Patriots longest active streak and second longest total hit streak of the season. Over his nine-game hit streak dating back to 5/30 vs. BOW, Groshans is 12-for-32 (.375) with 3 RBI and 5 R.

Images from this story

• Discuss this story on the Eastern League message board...





Eastern League Stories from June 16, 2024

The opinions expressed in this release are those of the organization issuing it, and do not necessarily reflect the thoughts or opinions of OurSports Central or its staff.