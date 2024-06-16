Reading Drops Series Finale, Split Series with Portland

(Reading, PA) - The Reading Fightin Phils (28-35) fell to the Portland Sea Dogs (34-29) on Father's Day. With the loss, the Fightins split the series with Portland.

The Sea Dogs came out swinging in the top of the first inning off of Reading starter, Efrain Contreras. With one out Marcelo Mayer and Kyle Teel hit back-to-back singles. Kristian Campbell knocked in the game's first run with an RBI single. Blaze Jordan cleared the bases with a three-run home run to left field. The Sea Dogs took a 4-0 lead.

After a scoreless second inning, the Sea Dogs tacked on to their lead in the third. Kyle Teel made it 5-0 with a solo home run - his seventh of the year. Then, Tyler Miller hit an RBI single to score Campbell. Portland's timely offensive continued in the sixth inning, as they scored four runs and sent eight men to the plate. The inning began with a two run home run from Roman Anthony, his sixth of the season. Campbell then drove home Teel from first base with an RBI double. Blaze Jordan then knocked in another run with an RBI single, to give the Sea Dogs a 10-0 lead.

The Fightins bats showed some life in the bottom of the sixth, and scored four runs in the inning. Bryce Ball led off with a double and Marcus Lee Sang drew a walk. Carlos De La Cruz drove in the Fightins first run with an RBI single. The next batter, Carson Taylor blasted his ninth homer of the season, a three run shot. Taylor leads the team in home runs, and RBI (46) and moves to second place in all of Double-A in RBI. The Fightins cut the deficit to six, 10-4. In the bottom of the ninth, Kendall Simmons extended his on-base streak to an Eastern League best, 18 games with an RBI double. The Fightins threated to score more, but could not hang on and dropped the series finale to the Sea Dogs 10-5.

Isaac Coffey (3-2) earned the win for Portland, while Efrain Contreras (1-5) suffered the loss.

Following an off day Monday, the Fightin Phils return to action Tuesday at the New Hampshire Fisher Cats, Double-A affiliate of the Toronto Blue Jays. First pitch is at 6:35 p.m. and the pitching matchups have yet to be announced. A video stream is available via MiLB TV or the Bally Live App.

