June 16, 2024 Sea Dogs Game Notes

'DOGS DROP THREE TO FIGHTINS The Portland Sea Dogs (33-29) dropped third straight to the Reading Fightin Phils (28-34) with 5-2 loss on Saturday night. Marcelo Mayer hit his Double-A leading twenty-third double of the season while Kyle Teel recorded a multi-hit day going two-for- three. Wikelman Gonzalez fired 2.0 scoreless allowing three hits while striking out five. He did not issue a walk. Reading took a 2-0 lead in the bottom of the second inning after an RBI single from Trevor Schwecke along with a double from Bryce Ball. Portland cut the lead in half scoring a run in the top of the third. Teel would tie the game at two in the top of the fifth after a single to left field scored Mayer. A pair of homers would seal the deal for Reading. A solo homer from Carlos De La Cruz in the bottom of the fifth inning along with a two-run home run from Otto Kemp in the bottom of the seventh would secure a 5-2 Reading win.

SEA DOGS STREAKS Roman Anthony enters today riding a fifteen-game on-base streak along with a six-game hit streak. Across his last six games, Anthony is hitting .458 (11-24) with nine runs, four doubles, one triple, two homers, four RBI, one walk, one strikeout, and one stolen base along with a .519 OBP. Kyle Teel also enters today riding a seven-game hit streak where he has hit .357 (10-28) with two doubles, four RBI, four walks, nine strikeouts, and two stolen bases.

ALL GOOD THINGS COME TO AN END Blaze Jordan's Eastern League-leading nineteen-game hit streak came to an end after Friday night's game. Across those nineteen games, Jordan hit .363 (29- 80) with ten runs, six doubles, three homers, sixteen RBI, five walks, nine strikeouts, and a .402 OBP. It is still the longest hit streak for an Eastern League bat this season with the second longest being Matthew Lugo's fourteen-game hit streak that lasted from April 14th-May 4th.

HAVE A HIT The Portland Sea Dogs are currently hitting .291 in the month of June which ranks second best in all of Double-A just behind the Montgomery ranks first (.297). In the month, Roman Anthony leads the way with a .458 average across seven games. Anthony has gone 11-24 with ten runs along with four doubles, one triple, two homers, four RBI, one walk, one strikeout, and one stolen base. Portland still leads all of Double-A in doubles with 147 while Montgomery ranks second with 125. Portland also sports the best average in the Eastern League currently (.265) which also ranks third best in all of Double-A.

RECAPPING READING This week will mark the third of four series against Reading this season. Portland currently owns a 11-6 record against the Fightin Phils. Portland took four of six in the first road series against Reading on April 9th-14th while taking five of six in a series at Hadlock Field from April 30th-May 5th.

PROMISING PROSPECTS IN PORTLAND The top three prospects in Boston's system (according to MLB.com) will begin the season in Portland with Marcelo Mayer (1), Roman Anthony (2), and Kyle Teel (3) headling the Opening Day Roster. In total, the current Sea Dogs roster boasts eleven of Boston's Top 30 Prospects according to MLB.com with Wikelman Gonzalez (5), Nick Yorke (6), Luis Perales (9), Blaze Jordan (19), Eddinson Paulino (22), Hunter Dobbins (25), Angel Bastardo (26), and Kristian Campbell (30) completing the group.

THIS DAY IN SEA DOGS HISTORY: June 18, 2019 - Matthew Kent fired seven scoreless on two hits, as Portland won at Erie, 2-1...Luke Tendler knocked in both runs with a double and a single...Adam Lau worked the final inning to secure his fourth save of the year.

PITCHING PREVIEW RHP Bryan Mata will have the start in the series finale in what will be his second rehab start with the Portland Sea Dogs. In his first start with Portland on May 23rd, Mata tossed 3.0 innings allowing three runs on five hits while striking out two. Mata tallied a 9.00 ERA while holding opponents to a .417 average against him in his start against Hartford.

