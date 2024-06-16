Jordan, Teel, and Anthony Homer in Finale Win over Fightins

Reading, Pennsylvania - The Portland Sea Dogs (34-29) split the series with the Reading Fightin Phils (28-35) with a 10-5 series finale win on Sunday.

Every Sea Dog recorded a hit the sixteen-hit affair while Blaze Jordan, Kyle Teel, and Roman Anthony all homered. Marcelo Mayer went two-for-five while Kyle Teel, Kristian Campbell, and Blaze Jordan all notched three-hit days. Bryan Mata fired 2.0 scoreless on a Major League Rehab Assignment while Isaac Coffey fanned four over 3.0 scoreless.

Portland scored four in the top of the first after a three-run blast from Jordan (4) highlighted the inning. Teel torched a homer (7) in the third to leadoff before a single from Tyler Miller put Portland up by six. Anthony joined with a two-run homer (6) in the sixth inning to highlight a four-run inning for the Sea Dogs.

Reading attempted to counter in the later innings, getting on the board with a single from Carlos De La Cruz in the bottom of the sixth. A three-run home run from Carson Taylor would put the Fightins within six. A double from Kendall Simmons in the bottom of the ninth would cut the lead in half but Portland took the finale, 10-5.

RHP Isaac Coffey (3-2, 4.50 ERA) earned the win after pitching 3.0 scoreless and hitless innings while walking one and striking out four. RHP Efrain Contreras (1-5, 11.45 ERA) was issued the loss after pitching 3.0 innings allowing six runs on seven hits while walking one and striking out five.

The Sea Dogs return to Hadlock Field on Tuesday, June 18th, 2024 to begin a six-game series with the Richmond Flying Squirrels. First pitch for game one is slated for 6:00pm. Both probable pitchers have yet to be announced.

