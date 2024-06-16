Jarvis and Ponies' Homers Lead to Series-Split against Somerset

BINGHAMTON, N.Y. - The Binghamton Rumble Ponies (31-30) defeated the Somerset Patriots, 7-2, in the series finale on Sunday at Mirabito Stadium, led by a quality start from Justin Jarvis and two early home runs. The two teams split the six-game series.

Jarvis (5-2) earned the win and struck out five batters over a season-high-tying six innings, while allowing two runs on four hits. He retired 13-straight batters at one point during his outing.

In the second inning, Jaylen Palmer belted a solo home run off Bailey Dees (2-4) to put Binghamton up 1-0. It marked Palmer's sixth homer of the season.

In the third inning, Wyatt Young hit a bloop single and Matt Rudick followed with a walk, before Alex Ramírez crushed a three-run home run to extend Binghamton's lead to 4-0. It marked Ramírez's third homer of the season, and second three-run shot.

Somerset (31-32) scored against Jarvis on a two-run homer from Tyler Hardman in the sixth inning, which cut Binghamton's lead to 4-2.

In the eighth inning, the Ponies tacked on three more runs. Rowdey Jordan, Wyatt Young, and Matt Rudick each hit RBI singles to put Binghamton up 7-2.

Luis Moreno pitched two scoreless innings in relief with four strikeouts, while allowing just one hit. Wilkin Ramos faced the minimum in a scoreless ninth inning.

The Rumble Ponies open a six-game road series with the Akron RubberDucks (Double-A affiliate of the Cleveland Guardians) at Canal Park on Tuesday night. First pitch is set for 6:35 p.m. and the game will be broadcast live on WNBF News Radio 1290 & 92.1 FM.

Postgame Notes: Ryan Clifford was hit by a pitch in the first inning and extended his on-base streak to 17 games...Clifford has reached base in 22 of his last 23 games...Jordan's RBI single in the eighth extended his hitting streak to eight games...Young went 3-for-4 with an RBI and a run, while recording his ninth multi-hit game and first three-hit game of the season...Young tied his career high with two stolen bases...JT Schwartz went 2-for-3 with a walk and a run, while recording his eighth multi-hit game.

