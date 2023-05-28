Six Scoreless Innings from Cristopher Sánchez Helps IronPigs Rally to Take Series from Bisons

Allentown, Pennsylvania - Six shutout innings in relief from Cristopher Sánchez bought the Lehigh Valley IronPigs (25-25) offense enough time to mount a comeback in a 7-3 win over the Buffalo Bisons (24-27) on Sunday night at Coca-Cola Park.

Buffalo plated three two-out runs in the first inning. Wynton Bernard and Rob Brantly came up with back-to-back RBI base hits before an error allowed Bernard to score.

Jim Haley smoked a solo homer, his fourth of the year, to open the IronPigs account in the second. Jordan Qsar then kicked off the fourth with a homer, his 10th of the season, to make it a 3-2 deficit.

The IronPigs tied the game in the fifth. Simon Muzziotti walked to open the inning and then stole second. A flyout moved him to third and he then scored on a Qsar sacrifice fly.

The IronPigs loaded the bases in the seventh and with one out, Haley came through with a bloop two-run single, putting the IronPigs ahead for good, 5-3.

Esteban Quiroz and Vimael Machin both singled to open the seventh with Quiroz scoring later in the inning on a passed ball while Machin crossed the plate on a wild pitch to make it 7-3.

Sánchez (2-2) spun six shutout innings in his first relief outing of the season, allowing just two hits and four walks while striking out seven to pick up the win for the IronPigs

Jay Jackson (0-3) suffered his second loss of the week for the Bisons, allowing two runs on three hits and two walks, striking out three in 1.1 innings.

Following an off-day on Monday, the IronPigs continue their 12-game homestand when the welcome in the Scranton/Wilkes-Barre RailRiders on Tuesday, May 30 for the start of a six-game series. First pitch is slated for 6:45 p.m.

