Andújar Logs Pair of Extra-Base Hits in Loss
May 28, 2023 - International League (IL) - Indianapolis Indians News Release
COLUMBUS, Ohio - Miguel Andújar drove in three with a game-tying solo home run and go-ahead two-run double, but the Columbus Clippers prevailed after scoring three unanswered runs against the Indianapolis Indians on Sunday afternoon at Huntington Park, 5-4.
With the Indians (23-27) leading 4-2 following Andújar's second extra-base hit of the day in the top of the fifth, Columbus rallied with two in the bottom half of the frame and one in the bottom of the seventh off Chase De Jong (L, 0-2). All three runs were courtesy of Brayan Rocchio singles.
The Clippers (26-24) took an early lead in the second inning on a solo home run by Daniel Schneemann. Andújar quickly countered with a solo shot of his own, his fifth Triple-A home run of the season, to tie the game in the top of the third.
The two teams then exchanged runs again in the bottom of the fourth and top of the fifth. Zack Collins doubled to score Bo Naylor before Cal Mitchell took the run back with an RBI single to score Vinny Capra. With two runners on, Andújar cleared the bases with a double off the center field wall to give Indy its first lead of the game.
Tim Herrin (W, 5-1) earned his third win of the series with just two baserunners allowed in 2.0 innings out of the bullpen. Thomas Ponticelli (S, 2) shut down the Indians offense in the top of the ninth.
The Indians return to Victory Field tomorrow night for a Memorial Day matchup against the Toledo Mud Hens at 6:05 PM ET. RHP J.C. Flowers will take the hill for Indianapolis, while Toledo has yet to name a starter.
• Discuss this story on the International League message board...
International League Stories from May 28, 2023
- Andújar Logs Pair of Extra-Base Hits in Loss - Indianapolis Indians
- LHP John Parke Activated on Sunday - Charlotte Knights
- Arroyo Collects Two Hits as WooSox Drop Series Finale to RailRiders - Worcester Red Sox
- RailRiders' Bats Earn Series Win - Scranton/Wilkes-Barre RailRiders
- Kingham's Terrific Spot Start Primes Stripers for 2-0 Shutout Win - Gwinnett Stripers
- Stripers Top Bulls 2-0 - Durham Bulls
- Rochester Red Wings Game Notes - May 28 at Toledo - Rochester Red Wings
- May 28 Game Notes: Iowa Cubs at Nashville Sounds - Iowa Cubs
- SWB Game Notes - May 28th, 2023 - Scranton/Wilkes-Barre RailRiders
- Game Information: Indianapolis Indians (23-26) at Columbus Clippers (25-24) - Indianapolis Indians
The opinions expressed in this release are those of the organization issuing it, and do not necessarily reflect the thoughts or opinions of OurSports Central or its staff.
Other Recent Indianapolis Indians Stories
- Andújar Logs Pair of Extra-Base Hits in Loss
- Game Information: Indianapolis Indians (23-26) at Columbus Clippers (25-24)
- Indians Rally from Eight Down, Fall Just Short in Comeback Bid in Columbus, 10-9
- Game Information: Indianapolis Indians (23-25) at Columbus Clippers (24-24)
- Alldred Fans Six, Indians Belt Three Homers to Clip Columbus