Andújar Logs Pair of Extra-Base Hits in Loss

May 28, 2023







COLUMBUS, Ohio - Miguel Andújar drove in three with a game-tying solo home run and go-ahead two-run double, but the Columbus Clippers prevailed after scoring three unanswered runs against the Indianapolis Indians on Sunday afternoon at Huntington Park, 5-4.

With the Indians (23-27) leading 4-2 following Andújar's second extra-base hit of the day in the top of the fifth, Columbus rallied with two in the bottom half of the frame and one in the bottom of the seventh off Chase De Jong (L, 0-2). All three runs were courtesy of Brayan Rocchio singles.

The Clippers (26-24) took an early lead in the second inning on a solo home run by Daniel Schneemann. Andújar quickly countered with a solo shot of his own, his fifth Triple-A home run of the season, to tie the game in the top of the third.

The two teams then exchanged runs again in the bottom of the fourth and top of the fifth. Zack Collins doubled to score Bo Naylor before Cal Mitchell took the run back with an RBI single to score Vinny Capra. With two runners on, Andújar cleared the bases with a double off the center field wall to give Indy its first lead of the game.

Tim Herrin (W, 5-1) earned his third win of the series with just two baserunners allowed in 2.0 innings out of the bullpen. Thomas Ponticelli (S, 2) shut down the Indians offense in the top of the ninth.

The Indians return to Victory Field tomorrow night for a Memorial Day matchup against the Toledo Mud Hens at 6:05 PM ET. RHP J.C. Flowers will take the hill for Indianapolis, while Toledo has yet to name a starter.

